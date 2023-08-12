92.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 12, 2023
type here...

Hibiscus Recreation Center’s card room will be closed

By Staff Report

The Hibiscus Recreation Center card room will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 18.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Hibiscus Recreation Center at (352) 751-6761.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family.

Reply to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor about Trump presidency

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor declaring Donald Trump the worst president of his lifetime.

We could recover some money from guests in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident contends we could recover some money by charging a small fee of guests in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

PWAC should not agree to take over golf course personnel

A Village of Lake Deaton resident says the Project Wide Advisory Committee shouldn’t blindly pick up the payroll for golf course workers the Developer no longer wants to pay.

Maybe we should have a scanner at the pools gates

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests we may need to put scanners at the pools to ensure their use by residents and their guests.

Photos