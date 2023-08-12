Hibiscus Recreation Center’s card room will be closed

The Hibiscus Recreation Center card room will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 18.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Hibiscus Recreation Center at (352) 751-6761.
