Opening date announced for new Hobby Lobby in The Villages

An opening date has been announced for the new Hobby Lobby in The Villages.

The 55,000-square-foot store is set to open Aug. 28 at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. Construction began last year.

Hiring is taking place at Hobby Lobby and merchandise will soon line the shelves in the new store’s many aisles.

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All stores are closed on Sundays to “allow employees time for family and worship.”

There are now more than 900 Hobby Lobby stores across the nation.

The first Hobby Lobby opened in 1972 in Oklahoma City.