Public defender questions finances of contractor accused of ripping off Villagers

The public defender’s office is questioning the finances of a contractor accused of ripping off Villagers.

Paul Anthony Floramo, 68, of Summerfield, is seeking the representation of the public defender’s office as he battles charges of contracting without a license.

The owner of an $850,000 home on Barnacle Terrace in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores put down a $30,000 deposit with Floramo’s Kitchen and Bath Studios of Ocala, for a $60,000 remodel of the guest and master bathrooms at the home, according to an investigative report from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Cabinets were delivered to the home, but no other work was performed.

Floramo is also charge with ripping off a Village of Rio Grande woman for $29,000 in connection with a kitchen renovation project that was not performed.

Sumter County records Floramo never pulled permits for either of the projects.

In a motion to determine solvency filed in Sumter County Court, the public defender’s office points out that, “Under the 2023 poverty guidelines, a person with no dependents with a gross monthly income that exceeds $1,215 is not impoverished.” That means that someone seeking the help of the public defender cannot have a monthly gross income that exceeds $2,430.

In a document filed in court, Floramo already indicated he has a net monthly income of $3,000, which the public defender estimates would equate to a gross monthly income of $3,500.

“A gross monthly income of $3,500 exceeds the threshold for appointment of a public by 41 percent ($1,000.) Therefore, the defendant is not eligible for the services of a public defender.

Floramo’s case is up for a status conference on Tuesday. He remains free on bond.