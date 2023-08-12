Reply to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor about Trump presidency

To the Editor:

I just read James Dockham’s letter stating that Donald Trump is the worst president this country has ever had.

Open your eyes, Mr. Dockham. Yes, Mr. Trump has a big mouth and often doesn’t mince words. He speaks before thinking!

However, during his presidency despite being maligned by the media and the Democrats at everything he did or tried to do, our country was thriving and if Donald Trump had been re-elected, the United States would still be respected. His saying that the election was “stolen” is not only his opinion but many folks who went to bed at 2:30 a.m. on election 2020 night when Trump was ahead by 700,000 votes only to wake up at 7 a.m. to hear that he lost the election!

If we are talking about criminal activity, Joe Biden, his family and his cronies are worse than Donald Trump. In the two and a half years since Mr Biden took office, the U.S. has gone from not only being energy independent but also lost the respect of many of our allies. Biden’s horrible decisions have brought our country down immeasurably

I could go on and on but all one has to do is look at the two-tier system of justice that now exists in this country. Trump has been indicted three times and may face jail time. The Bidens have made millions in pay-to-play and other illegal transactions and our Department of Justice ignores it.

Our choices for our next president are terrible. At this point I wouldn’t vote for any of those who’ve declared their candidacy. We need to elect an honest person with integrity who can turn this country around from the mess the Biden administration has created

Jeanette Sullivan

Village of Buttonwood