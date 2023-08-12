We could recover some money from guests in The Villages

To the Editor:

When I moved here in 2000 the rules for guests were: No guests allowed within a 50-mile radius of The Villages area. All qualified guests had to get a guest pass. There was no scanning device and the Recreation personnel asked to see the passes of all. As the years went by the changes started to allow anyone from anywhere to get a guest pass with a limited number of days. I don’t know if it has changed since I retired from working as a Recreation Director/Supervisor in 2010. During my time they started allowing relatives of The Villages to get a guest pass allowing them a full-year and be renewed yearly. My experience in the 10 years where the centers were large enough to require a staff, the staff was required to check all passes of people coming into the buildings and they were required to periodically go out to the outdoor facilities and check the passes. When computers and scanners were added the department was able to collect data and evaluate the uses of the facilities. We rarely discovered any non-guests. The last time this year, it was reported that we had close to 300,000 guests! That is a great cost to our maintenance and personnel time. If only the cost of generating a guest pass could cost 50 cents or a dollar we are talking about a cost (coming from our amenities fees) of $150,000 to $300,000 per year. And we will be getting more and more legitimate guests each year. By charging $1 a guest we could help cover the cost of the passes and hire more Recreation personnel to monitor who is legally using our facilities. I always ask only one simple question: where can someone go, public or private, and not pay a fee just to use a swimming pool? We allow thousands of guests to use a lot more for FREE! But “someone” always has to PAY for that FREE STUFF.

Terrance Wilson

Village of Santiago