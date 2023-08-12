95.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 12, 2023
We would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My husband and I bought a villa and moved to The Villages 15 years ago. We had been short term renters the previous two years and appreciated the chance to see if this was the right place for us.
Our extended family includes, as most do, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and various in-laws. We would never have moved to a place that excluded our family and we especially appreciated a place that they were welcomed. Many times they’ve enjoyed rentals when our space was inadequate.
We always appreciated their willingness to do that. How can you imagine setting age limits on our visitors?

Dorothy Dreher
Village of Ashland

 

