Construction project to force closure of exit at Sumter County Service Center

Modification to the driveway from Powell Road into The Villages Sumter County Service Center will force the closure of the exit onto Powell Road beginning Monday, Aug. 14.

It is expected to reopen on Aug. 27. This closure is due to construction at the development on the west side of Powell Road.

Northbound Powell Road traffic will still be able to enter the driveway into the service center. This will affect the Pinellas Plaza Library as well, so drivers are advised to follow detour signs, and use the Burnsed Boulevard entrance/exit into the Service Center.

Motorists are advised to watch for traffic signs, pedestrians and construction workers.