Sunday, August 13, 2023
Construction project to force closure of exit at Sumter County Service Center

By Staff Report

Modification to the driveway from Powell Road into The Villages Sumter County Service Center will force the closure of the exit onto Powell Road beginning Monday, Aug. 14.

It is expected to reopen on Aug. 27. This closure is due to construction at the development on the west side of Powell Road.

Sumter County provided this map showing the closure and associated detour.
Northbound Powell Road traffic will still be able to enter the driveway into the service center. This will affect the Pinellas Plaza Library as well, so drivers are advised to follow detour signs, and use the Burnsed Boulevard entrance/exit into the Service Center.

Motorists are advised to watch for traffic signs, pedestrians and construction workers.

We need to tighten up the process at the pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident suggests tightening up the ID checking process at the pools.

Who is Special Prosecutor Robert Hur, Esq.?

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what the special prosecutor assigned to the Biden classified documents case has been doing.

We trusted the real estate agents who sold us our homes

A resident of the embattled La Cresenta Villas contends the worst mistake residents made was trusting their real estates agents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family.

Reply to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor about Trump presidency

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor declaring Donald Trump the worst president of his lifetime.

