Fire instantly incinerates golf cart on multi-modal path in The Villages

A fire instantly incinerated a golf cart on a multi-modal path in The Villages.

A woman was traveling alone in the golf cart at about 4 p.m. Sunday on the multi-modal path along Buena Vista Boulevard between the entrance to the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter and the Edgewater Bungalows.

The woman saw smoke, got out of the golf cart and escaped injury, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, a set of golf clubs was also saved from the blaze, witnesses said.

Passersby also rushed to the woman’s aid.

A small pile of rubble remained near the multi-modal path after the fire was extinguished.