86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 13, 2023
type here...

Fire instantly incinerates golf cart on multi-modal path in The Villages

By Staff Report

A fire instantly incinerated a golf cart on a multi-modal path in The Villages.

A woman was traveling alone in the golf cart at about 4 p.m. Sunday on the multi-modal path along Buena Vista Boulevard between the entrance to the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter and the Edgewater Bungalows.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office and Community Watch were at the scene of the golf cart fire
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch were at the scene of the golf cart fire, which left behind a small pile of rubble.

The woman saw smoke, got out of the golf cart and escaped injury, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, a set of golf clubs was also saved from the blaze, witnesses said.

Passersby also rushed to the woman’s aid.

A small pile of rubble remained near the multi-modal path after the fire was extinguished.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to tighten up the process at the pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident suggests tightening up the ID checking process at the pools.

Who is Special Prosecutor Robert Hur, Esq.?

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what the special prosecutor assigned to the Biden classified documents case has been doing.

We trusted the real estate agents who sold us our homes

A resident of the embattled La Cresenta Villas contends the worst mistake residents made was trusting their real estates agents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family.

Reply to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor about Trump presidency

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor declaring Donald Trump the worst president of his lifetime.

Photos