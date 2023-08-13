Lady Lake Farmers Market will relaunch when snowbirds return

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market will hold a grand opening this fall, just in time for the return of the snowbirds.

The market will be held every Tuesday starting Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, located at 260 Rolling Acres Road.

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market is actively seeking vendors for the upcoming 2023/2024 season. The town invites small businesses specializing in food, art, crafts, and unique handmade items to be a part of this thriving market that attracts thousands seasonally.

The market promises to be an enjoyable experience for both vendors and visitors alike. Attendees will have the pleasure of perusing through an extensive array of fruits and vegetables, cheese, bread, local honey, fresh flowers, art, crafts, and much more.

To apply to become a vendor, complete the vendor application on the town’s website at bit.ly/LLFarmersMarket and send it via email to market@ladylake.org.