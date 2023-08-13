89 F
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By Staff Report
Michael O’Mahoney
Michael O’Mahoney

Michael O’Mahoney, 80 years of age, passed away on August 9th, 2023 in the town of Summerfield, Florida.

A memorial Mass will be announced in the future

Michael was born in the Bronx, New York to Thomas J. O’Mahoney and Elizabeth Donovan on June 18, 1943. He went to school in the Bronx. He married his childhood sweetheart, Elena Manarino on August 8, 1964 (they were both 11 years old when they met). Mike retired from Western Electric after over 20 years. He was a Veteran serving during the Cuban Crisis in the Navy for 4 years.

Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen O’Brien and his brother Thomas Mahoney 91 (who passed on the same day as Mike – August 9th, 2023).

Mike is survived by his Wife of 59 years, Elena O’Mahoney and their many Nieces and Nephews, Patricia, Danielle, Billy, David, Joseph and Melissa.

