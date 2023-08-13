86.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Renderings offer detailed look at new Portillo’s restaurant

By Staff Report

A new set of renderings is offering a sneak peek at the look and feel of a new Portillo’s restaurant coming to Lady Lake.

The renderings have been submitted to the Town of Lady Lake and are likely only to fan the flames of excitement felt by residents who have been longing for the familiar taste of a longtime Chicago favorite.

This rendering of the proposed Portillo’s restaurant has been submitted to the Town of Lady Lake.

The restaurant will be constructed on 3.51 acres along U.S. Hwy. 27/441, southeast of Tire Kingdom. The vacant parcel, commonly referenced as the Mayfield property, will be the site of the new 7,800-square-foot restaurant which will seat 226 patrons and provide drive-through ordering. The restaurant will also offer outdoor patio seating.

Ample parking is planned at the new Portillo’s restaurant.

The renderings show how much space and effort will be devoted to the drive-thru. Since COVID-19, restaurants have increasingly expanded their drive-thru operations, including the recently renovated Chick-fil-A restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza. Portillo’s drive-thru operations are completely cashless, so customers must pay with credit, debit or gift cards. The company said it made the change for the safety of its employees. Cash is still accepted inside Portillo’s restaurants.

Drive-thru ordering will be offered at the new Portillo’s restaurant.
This monument sign will show the Portillo’s restaurant location in Lady Lake.

The timetable for the construction of the new restaurant has not been announced, but Portillo’s is said to be eager to get the Lady Lake project moving. Portillo’s is also building a new restaurant in Clermont.

