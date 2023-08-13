Rotarians filling bags of hope and smiles for chemotherapy patients

Pat Roam of the Village of Dunedin is the point of contact for the Cancer Care Bags project for the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening.

In July, the club packed 50 bags for Angel Wigs of Hope. Since 2018, the Rotary members have packed 400 cancer care bags. Angel Wigs of Hope has handed out 130 of them in the past 18 months.

“When we fit a woman for a wig we give them a brush, comb, wig stand, earrings, cap/turban and a Sojourn Bear. Then, we give them a bag created by the Evening Rotary Club,” said Judy Arnold of the Village of Pine Ridge.

The Sojourn Bears are created by the Hope Lutheran Crafters.

The bags include socks, including fun colorful socks. Other items include nail polish with a file, note cards, hand lotion.

Gay Davidson of the Village of Poinciana collects painted rocks from the Hibiscus Rock Painting Club. Martha Friedman of the Village of Ashland sews the bags from material collected by Karen Jasniewski of the Village of Alhambra. She crochets the drawstrings and Vinnie Mangia of the Village of Hadley, feeds the strings through the top of the bags. The tables are organized at one of the meetings and members line up and fill the bags by assembly line. The 50 bags are delivered, usually by Tim Treat, a cancer survivor.