We trusted the real estate agents who sold us our homes

To the Editor:

I am a homeowner in La Crescenta patio villa neighborhood and among those who have been cited by The Villages government compliance office for having replaced sod with decorative stones.

By now, you may know that we who were so cited did not replace anything, we merely purchased our homes with decorative stone already in place, most through The Villages real estate agents, without any information about such violation.

Many of us have presented our cases, on numerous occasions, to the District 2 board of supervisors, whom we thought were supposed to represent us. Facts, truth, logic and reason did not penetrate. From February, when we were first informed that we violated a standard, through Friday, we have all told the same truth. We did not violate any standard. If and when and by whom this ambiguous standard was violated is still unknown. Certainly, not by us. But, as current owners, we seem to be a handy target.

The only thing we were guilty of was trusting The Villages agents that the home we were purchasing was, as they put it, a good buy, in part, because of the low maintenance decorative ground cover!

It has been more than frustrating to know that, although we did not and, indeed, could not have taken any action in violation of the standard, it did not matter to those prosecuting our case. We were all found guilty by our board and ordered to come into compliance. Or else!

To put this into perspective, this is not a wild fire in which people lost loved ones and property. It is not catastrophic damage by hurricane or tornado. It is not a mass shooting. Our hearts go out to anyone suffering such loss. By comparison, our situation is miniscule. We realize that. However, it has done its own kind of damage and has been attended by many varied and unnecessary costs.

For example, one neighbor, because her grass died multiple times many years ago, put together a very costly, stunningly beautiful, environmentally friendly rock garden front yard. It is lovely. She has been ordered to tear it down and replace it, at considerable expense, with something green! Something green, which will, over time, squander thousands of gallons of God’s life-sustaining gift, water! Does that make any sense? Foolishness!

Another neighbor purchased his home just last fall, with handsome rock ground cover in front, at the encouragement of the Villages agent. Expecting to spend time living The Villages lifestyle so touted, he now faces a mandated waste of time, money and precious water in order to transition to something green. He has, understandably, expressed more than a little outrage over this outrageous mess.

Literally, the ONLY good that has come from the prosecution of these violations is that a number of good neighbors who previously did not know each other, have met in unison against a common adversary.

Other good neighbors quickly complied with the order. Letters upon threatening letters, some regular mail, some certified, were received by all of us. It’s easy to see why some folks were intimidated into immediate compliance. Choosing another path, eight of us availed ourselves of the accepted process of “appealing” our cases. However, as stated above, we were all “convicted” of the violation at a public hearing on June 23. We have continued to plead our case, to no avail.

A supervisor is quoted in the Villages-News.com as stating after our most recent effort to reason with the board, that they are getting a “black eye” over this matter. Well earned! “Rules are Rules,” one Supervisor announced during a dialogue with one of our neighbors. The board members have been stubbornly sticking to their guns, notwithstanding our facts, truth, logic and the unnecessary costs of their neighbors coming into compliance with a standard that has not been enforced in 20 years! Twenty years! To what end!? It’s a travesty, indeed, not about sod and stone, but about power and control, in my opinion.

I don’t expect any positive response from authorities at this point. I simply wanted to lay out a picture of the unnecessary harm being done. Thank you for reading.

Jim Burns

La Cresenta Villas

Village of Santiago