Who is Special Prosecutor Robert Hur, Esq.?

To the Editor:

Who is Special Counsel Robert Hur, Esq.?

Mr. Hur is the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merritt Garland on Jan. 12, 2023 to investigate the Joe Biden classified documents case. Have we heard a word from Mr. Hur? Is he on vacation? Where is Mr. Hur?

On the other hand, Special Counsel Jack Smith has been busy going between D.C. and Florida indicting former President Trump and holding news conferences along the way.

President Trump had statutory authority to have such documents, while Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Joe Biden did not. Biden had classified documents at his Corvette garage in Delaware and his University of Pennsylvania office.

Fair minded inquiring individuals might wonder – what is happening? Where is Mr. Hur?

Charles Grant

Village of Caroline