89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 13, 2023
type here...

Who is Special Prosecutor Robert Hur, Esq.?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Who is Special Counsel Robert Hur, Esq.?
Mr. Hur is the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merritt Garland on Jan. 12, 2023 to investigate the Joe Biden classified documents case. Have we heard a word from Mr. Hur? Is he on vacation? Where is Mr. Hur?
On the other hand, Special Counsel Jack Smith has been busy going between D.C. and Florida indicting former President Trump and holding news conferences along the way.
President Trump had statutory authority to have such documents, while Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Joe Biden did not. Biden had classified documents at his Corvette garage in Delaware and his University of Pennsylvania office.
Fair minded inquiring individuals might wonder – what is happening? Where is Mr. Hur?

Charles Grant
Village of Caroline

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to tighten up the process at the pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident suggests tightening up the ID checking process at the pools.

We trusted the real estate agents who sold us our homes

A resident of the embattled La Cresenta Villas contends the worst mistake residents made was trusting their real estates agents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she would never have moved to a place that would exclude extended family.

Reply to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor about Trump presidency

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor declaring Donald Trump the worst president of his lifetime.

We could recover some money from guests in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident contends we could recover some money by charging a small fee of guests in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos