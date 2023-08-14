Clark R. Tadych, Sr. of The Villages, FL., passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Clark was born to Lahoma and Raymond Tadych in Oshkosh, WI, on November 3, 1940. He was raised by his grandparents, Catherine and Anton Tadych. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1958 and immediately joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country for four years, stationed in Texas and Germany.

After returning from the Air Force, Clark pursued a career in law enforcement, with the Oshkosh Police Department. He dedicated himself to upholding justice and serving his community. Clark worked his way through the ranks retiring as a a Lieutenant. Wile working as a police officer, he met his beloved wife, Judy Tadych nee Spanbauer. They married on June 13, 1964. Together they had four children, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Clark was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. Clark and Judy retired to The Villages, FL, over 25 years ago, where he enjoyed golfing bowling, card games, and frequent visits to Disney World. Clark and Judy belong to Saint Timothy’s Catholic Church, where he was a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Clark is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy; daughter, Michelle (Sam) Baldwin; sons, Clark R. Tadych Jr. and Kenneth Tadych; as well as nine grandchildren: Ashlee (Danny) Hanford-Longsine, Heather (Jamison) Struck, Katarina (Zach) Thomas, Samantha (Thaddeus) Chishom, Travis (Danni) Smith, Samuel Campbell, Khristopher Campbell, Jaymin Zaremba, and Mya Zaremba. He is further survived by his half-sister, Chris (Bill) Roberts; half-brother, Tony (Barb) Christensen; stepbrother, Rick (Sharon) Tollard; his 16 great-grandchildren and his “special pal,” a dog named Max.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lahoma Nelson; father, Raymond Tadych; grandparents, Catherine and Anton Tadych, Frank and Ida Beyer; and his infant son, Michael.

Following Clark’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.