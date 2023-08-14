94.3 F
Monday, August 14, 2023
Flood insurance laws have changed

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Flood insurance laws have changed as of April 1, 2023 and now Florida and nine other states have filed a lawsuit against National Flood Insurance program.
Under the previous rating approach, taxpayers and policyholders in landlocked states were covering the cost of flood risk in a few coastal states like Florida.
Risk Rating 2.0 charges everyone based on their property’s true flood risk.
There are 1.391 million Florida policies with a total coverage of $367 billion which will see a rate increase for flood insurance.
State of Florida, in their lawsuit, is charging that “high insurance rates will cause people to leave the state of Florida because they can no longer afford to live in the state.” In addition, it will depress property values, particularly in areas where flood insurance is required.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

Photos