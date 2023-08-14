Increase in number of suicides means we must all pay closer attention

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released the latest provisional estimates for suicide deaths in the United States in 2022.

After declining in 2019 and 2020, suicide deaths increased approximately 5 percent in the United States in 2021. The provisional estimates released today indicate that suicide deaths further increased in 2022, rising from 48,183 deaths in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 deaths in 2022, an increase of approximately 2.6 percent.

The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline suggest five steps to help safeguard people from the risk of suicide and support them when in crisis:

Ask: Asking and talking about suicide may in fact reduce rather than increase suicidal ideation.

Help keep them safe: Reducing a suicidal person’s access to lethal means is an important part of suicide prevention.

Be there: Increasing someone’s connectedness to others and limiting their isolation has shown to be a protective factor against suicide.

Help them connect: Individuals that called the 988 Lifeline

were significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful by the end of calls.

Follow up: After you’ve connected a person experiencing thoughts of suicide with the immediate support systems that they need, following-up with them to see how they’re doing can help increase their feelings of connectedness and support. There’s evidence that even a simple form of reaching out can potentially reduce that person’s risk for suicide.