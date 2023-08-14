97.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 14, 2023
Maryland driver arrested on DUI charge after infraction at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Steven Roy Elkins
Steven Roy Elkins

A Maryland driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after running a stop sign at Lake Sumter Landing.

Steven Roy Elkins, 63, of Odenton, Maryland, was driving a red SUV with a Florida license plate, at 8:41 p.m. Saturday when he ran a stop sign at Old Camp Road and Canal Street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Odell Circle.

Elkins had “bloodshot and glossy” eyes and said he’d consumed a glass of wine at about about 8 p.m. and had a glass of bourbon at about 4 p.m. that day.

The New York native agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, however he performed poorly. He provided breath samples that registered .000. He agreed to provide a urine sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a written warning for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

