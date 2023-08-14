97.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 14, 2023
Officials warn that unauthorized cards won’t work at gates in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Officials warned Monday that unauthorized gate cards will no longer provide access to gates in The Villages.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday signed off on a  $434,676 expense to pay for gate arms, motors, actuators, beam sensors, gate loop replacements and control arms that are part of a massive gate upgrade program throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The good news is that properly issued gate cards obtained by Villagers will continue to work and there will be no need to obtain new cards.

However, District officials admit there are cloned cards which have been incorporated into vehicle mirrors and key fobs.

“There are non-valid cards out there. They will no longer open the gates,” said Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson

Officials did not pinpoint a date at which those cards would no longer function.

PWAC member Steve Bova, a supervisor from Community Development District 10, said the end of those non-authorized cards won’t be such a big deal.

“It’s really a moot point. If the card doesn’t work and the thing in the mirror doesn’t work, you just push the button,” Bova said.

