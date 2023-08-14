PWAC follows AAC in agreeing to absorb 1,000 golf employees

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is joining in a decision by the Amenity Authority Committee to absorb about 1,000 golf employees now employed by the Developer.

PWAC members voted unanimously on Monday to start the process of bringing over the ambassadors and starter shack employees at both the executive and championship courses. Last week, the AAC voted 4-1 on the same matter.

The golf course personnel will remain the same, but will begin to receive their paychecks from the District rather than from the Developer. The Developer will pay the District for providing staff at championship courses, just as the Developer pays for Recreation Department staffers to work at recreation centers still owned by the Developer.

PWAC members received assurances this will not prove to be more costly for residents.

“This year, you won’t see any adjustments upward,” said District Manager Kenny Blocker.

He added that with the District in control of the budgeting process, the District could save money, particularly because the Developer will no longer be paid a 5 percent surcharge for delivering the service.

“It’s even more transparent, because now you’ll be seeing exactly what it costs, as opposed to paying one contractual rate,” Blocker said.

He added that golf employees will continue to receive an attractive discount at championship courses. The discount is seen as an incentive aimed at attracting and retaining golf staffers, many of whom earn minimum wage.

“That was one of the things we made sure would not change,” Blocker said.