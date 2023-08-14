97.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 14, 2023
Sinkholes shut down street in The Villages

By David Towns

A landscaper’s discovery of sinkholes has shut down a street in a villa community in The Villages.

These sinkholes have opened up in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

A landscaper at about lunchtime Monday was the first to notice the sinkholes forming on Scardino Street in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove. He immediately contacted Community Watch.

Scardino Street in the Glenda Villas was closed due to the sinkholes.

Bright cones, barricades and yellow tape were immediately set up to keep traffic away from the twin sinkholes. The Villages Public Safety Department was also at the scene.

One of the sinkholes was dangerously close to the driveway located at the home at 5980 Scardino St. That villa, built in 2019, is apparently on the market and listed by Properties of The Villages.

