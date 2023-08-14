Sinkholes shut down street in The Villages

A landscaper’s discovery of sinkholes has shut down a street in a villa community in The Villages.

A landscaper at about lunchtime Monday was the first to notice the sinkholes forming on Scardino Street in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove. He immediately contacted Community Watch.

Bright cones, barricades and yellow tape were immediately set up to keep traffic away from the twin sinkholes. The Villages Public Safety Department was also at the scene.

One of the sinkholes was dangerously close to the driveway located at the home at 5980 Scardino St. That villa, built in 2019, is apparently on the market and listed by Properties of The Villages.