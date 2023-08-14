Summerfield man jailed after allegedly pointing gun at woman’s head

A Summerfield man has been jailed after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head.

Mickel Strickland, 51, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery following his arrest Saturday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Law enforcement had been called to his home to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance, apparently fueled by alcohol. A woman told deputies that she had video from a July 11 incident in which Strickland, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, was holding her down on the bed and screaming at her, according to the arrest report. He had a “silver handgun on his right hip.” The video cut off at that point. The woman said it was because Strickland dragged her from the bed and put the gun to her head, causing her to “fear for her life.”

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.