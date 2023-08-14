There aren’t as many violations as you think

To the Editor:

I understand the concern about Villagers worrying about outsiders, using our facilities.

I am not saying it does not happen, however, it is so minute. And within the boundaries there are very very few problems. If anything exists, it’s around the edge of The Villages where they can sneak in off of U.S. Hwy. 441 or State Road 44. I’ve been working at the rec centers for almost five years and there’s no way that I can sit at all three pools that I manage. After all there are activities at the rec centers that have to be also managed. I know we do the best we can with what we got.

Melvin Stockdale

Village of Sunset Pointe