Monday, August 14, 2023
Villager arrested in theft of beer and chips at Publix

By Staff Report
A Villager was arrested in the alleged theft of beer and potato chips at a Publix grocery store.

Mark Anthony Sanchez, 49, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was stopped at about 3 p.m. Wednesday as he was walking down a sidewalk near the Publix at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were investigating a theft reported by store management.

The New York native admitted he had stolen a four-pack of Steel beer and bag of Ruffles potato chips.

Video surveillance showed he had purchased a sandwich at the store’s deli. He placed the beer and the potato chips in the bag with the sandwich and left the store. The value of the beer and chips was $13.78.

He had been caught on surveillance in a second incident in which he stole popcorn chicken from the same store.

A criminal history check revealed Sanchez has been convicted of theft in 2022 and 2023.

He was arrested on two counts of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. Due the previous theft conviction, each new count was elevated to a felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000.

