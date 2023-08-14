Woman transported by ambulance from scene of golf cart mishap in The Villages

A woman was transported by ambulance from the scene of a golf cart mishap in The Villages.

The woman was injured in the accident at about 4 p.m. Monday on Talley Ridge Drive near Bedford Way in the Village of Belle Aire.

Witnesses said the woman’s golf cart hit a curb and she was knocked from it. Villagers quickly rushed to the woman’s aid, using an umbrella to protect her from the brutal sun.

The Villages Public Safety Department arrived on the scene and put her in a neck brace and bandaged what appeared to be a compound fracture of her left ankle.