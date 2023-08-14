97.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 14, 2023
type here...

Woman transported by ambulance from scene of golf cart mishap in The Villages

By Staff Report

A woman was transported by ambulance from the scene of a golf cart mishap in The Villages.

The woman was injured in the accident at about 4 p.m. Monday on Talley Ridge Drive near Bedford Way in the Village of Belle Aire.

A witness to the accident holds an umbrella over the injured woman and the EMS personnel treating her
A witness to the accident holds an umbrella over the injured woman and the EMS personnel treating her.

Witnesses said the woman’s golf cart hit a curb and she was knocked from it. Villagers quickly rushed to the woman’s aid, using an umbrella to protect her from the brutal sun.

The Villages Public Safety Department arrived on the scene and put her in a neck brace and bandaged what appeared to be a compound fracture of her left ankle.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s the reason for the lax ID enforcement

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suspects she knows why ID enforcement is so lax in The Villages.

Flood insurance laws have changed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident offers a warning about changes in flood insurance.

There aren’t as many violations as you think

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is not as much outsider abuse of facilities as you might think.

We need to tighten up the process at the pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident suggests tightening up the ID checking process at the pools.

Who is Special Prosecutor Robert Hur, Esq.?

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what the special prosecutor assigned to the Biden classified documents case has been doing.

Photos