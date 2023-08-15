Christine Tritt, 88, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. She was born December 24, 1934, in Luray, TN to Henry and Cora (nee Stanfill) Russell.

She is preceded by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert F. Tritt.

She is survived by three sons: John (Sandy) Tritt of Orlando, FL, Tom (Sherry) Tritt of Oxford, FL and Gary (Lorinda) Tritt of Oxford, FL; one sister: Jean Warf of Haywood County, TN; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a very close friend, Toni Garman.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 10 am to 11 am at Banks/Page-Theus Chapel 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:00 at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel with burial following next to her husband, Robert at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in her loving memory to either Cornerstone Hospice 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 or to the charity of one’s choice.