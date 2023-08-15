90 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Distressed bird still stuck with mesh on beak at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Worried Villagers continue to be on the lookout for a distressed bird still stuck with mesh on its beak at Lake Sumter Landing.

Paul Casella of the Village of Winifred first reported seeing the black heron on Aug. 8. 

“It is constantly shaking its head and is clearly in dire straights, with no means to eat or escape the trap,” he said.

Mesh caught on bird's beak
This bird has been struggling with mesh on its beak at Lake Sumter Landing.

Casella reported this week the bird is still alive, but he is fearful of how much longer it can survive.

“The bird is still there and still in great distress. If the fabric is not removed from its beak soon, I am pretty sure it will end in tragedy, and perhaps on the dock for all to see,” he said.

He said residents have tried to help the bird, to no avail.

