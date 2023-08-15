95 F
Driver who admitted taking Xanax arrested in parking lot of restaurant

By Staff Report
Scott Gerard Berg
A driver who admitted he had taken Xanax was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

Scott Gerard Berg, 47, of Leesburg, was driving a gold Chevrolet Cavalier shortly before midnight Sunday when he ran a stop sign at Old Dixie Highway and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A police officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at Miller’s Ale House at Lady Lake Commons.

Berg denied he had been drinking, though his speech was slurred and his eyes were “glassy,” according to the arrest report. The Illinois native was also smoking “multiple cigarettes” in an attempt to “cover the alcohol smell.”

Berg struggled through field sobriety exercises. He later admitted he had taken prescription Xanax. He provided breath samples that registered .164 and .163 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a DUI charge and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

