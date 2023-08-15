Illegal immigrant from Guatemala lands behind bars after caught speeding

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala landed behind bars after he was caught speeding.

Elfido Matias Fuentes-Orozco, 51, of Leesburg, was driving a gold-colored Ford pickup at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at South Grays Airport Road when he was caught on radar traveling at 57 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The driver had also made an improper lane change.

During a traffic stop, Fuentes-Orozco handed the officer a Guatemalan identification card and admitted he has been in the country illegally for two years. He said he does not have a Florida driver’s license and “they will not give him one.”

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and ticketed for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond. His truck was towed from the scene.