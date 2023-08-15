To the Editor:

It has come time to rethink the 17th Amendment to our Constitution.

Prior to putting this in place, the two U.S. Senators were appointed by each States, not elected. They were put in office to represent the best interest of their constituents and not a political party. If the governor and/or state legislators were not happy with their performance, they could recall them and appoint new senators. Virginia has two senators that vote in lockstep with liberal philosophies and the desires of mainly of the people who live in Northern Virginia. They don’t appear to care what the balance of the Virginia residents want or need. Let’s get back to good and responsible governance.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp