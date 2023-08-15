95 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
type here...

Let’s get back to good and responsible governance

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It has come time to rethink the 17th Amendment to our Constitution.
Prior to putting this in place, the two U.S. Senators were appointed by each States, not elected. They were put in office to represent the best interest of their constituents and not a political party. If the governor and/or state legislators were not happy with their performance, they could recall them and appoint new senators. Virginia has two senators that vote in lockstep with liberal philosophies and the desires of mainly of the people who live in Northern Virginia. They don’t appear to care what the balance of the Virginia residents want or need. Let’s get back to good and responsible governance.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

All of Maui needs help desperately

A Villager with deep ties to Hawaii has information on what you can do to help those who remain so desperate on Maui.

Problems with checking IDs at the pool

A visitor in the Village of Mallory Square offers his thoughts on the pool ID controversy.

Here’s the reason for the lax ID enforcement

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suspects she knows why ID enforcement is so lax in The Villages.

Flood insurance laws have changed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident offers a warning about changes in flood insurance.

There aren’t as many violations as you think

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is not as much outsider abuse of facilities as you might think.

Photos