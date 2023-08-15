Patricia Porter Sofranko passed away peacefully, August 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. To her friends she was known as, Pat; to her grandchildren she was known as, Biga. Pat was born in, Evanston, IL. At the age of 12 her family relocated to Wexford, Pennsylvania, where she graduated from North Allegheny high school. She attended Bethany College, and then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh, from which she received her bachelor of science in nursing degree. It was at the University of Pittsburgh that she met her future husband, Joe.

Pat work as a public health nurse in Pittsburgh and later as a hospital nurse in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, at the University of North Carolina. Pat and Joe and their family later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where they remained for 44 years, eventually moving to The Villages, Florida.

She had a multitude of interests and hobbies. These included traveling, cooking, baking, trying out new recipes, knitting, and horticulture. There was also golf which she played regularly and avidly. In addition, she loved bocce ball, hiking ,and snow skiing out west .In recent years she became an avid card player, especially enjoying queens, and also board games.

Pat is survived by ,Joe ,her husband of 55 years , their children, Alexandra Palo (Mark) ,Jonathan Sofranko (Candice), her sister, Linda Visosky (Gary), eight grandchildren; Dylan, Christian, Chloe, Davis, Sophie, and Isabel Palo; Zoe and Porter Sofranko.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 16 at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 US 441, Lady Lake, Florida.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cornerstone Hospice ,601 Mariposa Way The Villages , FL 32162.