95 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
type here...

Problems with checking IDs at the pool

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I keep hearing from residents complaining about the pool and not checking IDs. These same people talk about showing up to the pool without them and being told to bring it the next time. Or they talk about people in the pool not being checked. Here is the issue, the same people who forgot their pass, would be complaining if they were made to leave because of it. Also the people who were in the water were made get out every time the staff came around to check would be upset. So what I ask of these people is, what is your solution? They seem to be just as much the problem.

Scott Sadler
Visitor at Mallory Square

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

All of Maui needs help desperately

A Villager with deep ties to Hawaii has information on what you can do to help those who remain so desperate on Maui.

Let’s get back to good and responsible governance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp residents says it’s time to get back to good and responsible governance.

Here’s the reason for the lax ID enforcement

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suspects she knows why ID enforcement is so lax in The Villages.

Flood insurance laws have changed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident offers a warning about changes in flood insurance.

There aren’t as many violations as you think

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is not as much outsider abuse of facilities as you might think.

Photos