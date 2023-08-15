Problems with checking IDs at the pool

To the Editor:

I keep hearing from residents complaining about the pool and not checking IDs. These same people talk about showing up to the pool without them and being told to bring it the next time. Or they talk about people in the pool not being checked. Here is the issue, the same people who forgot their pass, would be complaining if they were made to leave because of it. Also the people who were in the water were made get out every time the staff came around to check would be upset. So what I ask of these people is, what is your solution? They seem to be just as much the problem.

Scott Sadler

Visitor at Mallory Square