Villager Mark Carlson was all smiles after getting his third hole-in-one.

Carlson got the lucky ace on Aug. 7 at Hole #3 at the Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course at 153 yards with a 5-iron.

While it was his third lifetime hole-in-one, it was his first hole-in-one in The Villages.

