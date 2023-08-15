Villager arrested after leaving Wawa with loud music blaring from his golf cart

A resident of The Villages was arrested after leaving Wawa with loud music blaring from his golf cart.

Keith Nicholas Barnum, 45, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was in a silver Yamaha golf cart at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when loud music was heard coming from a black boom box attached to the vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Barnum had pulled out of the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake and the music was audible from a distance of 25 feet away.

During a traffic stop, Barnum was found to be in possession of marijuana and a pipe, which tested positive for both marijuana and methamphetamine. The deputy also discovered that the New Jersey native has been banned from Wawa.

He was arrested on a charges of trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Barnum has a long history of arrests. In 2021, Barnum was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on his mother at the home he shares with her at 730 Roseapple Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake. The prosecution dropped the case after the mother refused to testify against him. In 2018, he was arrested after crashing his mother’s car.