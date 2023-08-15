90 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Wildwood investigating sinkholes found in Village of Monarch Grove

By Staff Report

Wildwood officials are investigating potential causes and remediation for sinkholes reported in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded Monday afternoon to 5980 Scardino St. after a landscaper discovered the sinkholes forming in street.

Community Watch staff were first to arrive and blocked off the affected section of roadway, which is in the Village of Monarch Grove and is under the jurisdiction of the City of Wildwood.

Emergency personnel look at one of the sinkholes that opened up in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

While city officials were notified, crews walked the private residential property and determined no one to be in immediate danger.

Wildwood’s Public Works team secured the right-of-way and began leveling and backfilling the location so a geotechnical evaluation can be conducted to determine the scope and source of the depressions.

Staff also inspected the city’s stormwater line under the road to ensure it was not at risk and contacted emergency locators to identify all other utilities in the area.

“Our utmost concern is for the protection of our residents,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We need to eliminate other potential hazards while assessing the situation. Our goal is to return the roadway to normal operations as quickly as possible, while ensuring public safety every step of the way.”

Ground-penetrating radar tests were expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. Test results will help engineers determine next steps and establish the best plan of action for repair.

The affected section of roadway remains closed to traffic.

