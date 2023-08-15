Wildwood may buy former movie theater to further downtown development

Wildwood may buy a historic Main Street theater as part of the city’s downtown redevelopment project.

Commissioners Monday authorized City Manager Jason McHugh to explore negotiations to acquire the former Martin Theater, 206 N. Main St., and a pair of duplexes next to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Built in 1936 with 600 seats, the concrete theater building now is owned by the Christian Worship Center of Central Florida, based in Leesburg. Its assessed value is $100,100.

Originally known as The Ritz, the Martin Theater opened in 1949. In later years, it became the Arcade Theater.

McHugh said John Christian of the worship center and Jonathan Zier, owner of the two duplexes, contacted the city recently about selling their properties.

In a July 26 email to McHugh, Ziel asked if the city might be interested in buying, leasing or trading for his York Street duplexes. Assessed values are listed at nearly $30,000 for each duplex.

“Acquisition of either property may facilitate the continuation of the city’s redevelopment plans associated with the Downtown Master Plan,” McHugh wrote in a memo to commissioners.

Mayor Ed Wolf said the theater could be valuable because it has a stage.

If the city doesn’t act, Commissioner Joe Elliott said the purchase price is likely to go up.

The Downtown Master Plan includes a three-story parking ramp and an 8,000-square-foot commercial area known as the Railyard, both across the street from City Hall. The city will use name plates and bricks to mark the historic buildings that once graced the street.

Plans call for slowing traffic on Main Street (U.S. 301) to make it easier for pedestrians and eventually rerouting traffic via a bypass.