Ian Logie of the Villages, Florida, formerly of Easton, Connecticut passed away on August 10, 2023. He was 80 years old.

To know Ian was to love him as he was truly a friend to all he encountered. With a cup of coffee in his hand and a ready smile, he was always willing to have a conversation about almost anything. Ian was born in Stamford, Connecticut. He served his country during the Vietnam era as a proud United States Marine, 3rd Marine Division, Force Recon. After his service he became an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local Union 488. He was the owner of Johnson Electric in Stratford Connecticut and AWL Electric in Easton, Connecticut. He was a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association serving on many committees and as its Governor.

Upon retirement and moving to the Villages he pursued his passion for golf and played in many groups making as many new friends as he could. He loved his retirement lifestyle and zipping around the Villages in his golf cart exploring new areas was exciting and interesting to him.

He is going to be eternally missed by all those he encountered and loved. Ian is survived by his wife of 42 years Alison, his son Ian Logie II and grandson Ellis Hensel, his daughter Cariann and son-in-law Drew Tyszka, and granddaughters Hailey and Freya Tyszka, sister-in-law Sandi Cole, niece Lisa Stropes and his forever brother and sister Michael and Marie Slimak.

Celebration of Life services will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ian’s favorite charity, the United States Marine Corp Toys for Tots Program or to Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages, Florida.

The family wishes to acknowledge Cornerstone Hospice and its staff for their services and compassion shown to Ian and his family during such a difficult time. he attention paid to Ian and his wife was above and beyond expectations and they have our eternal gratitude. Semper Fi Ian.