Intoxicated woman arrested after allegedly leaving scratches on 83-year-old

An intoxicated woman was arrested Monday night after allegedly leaving scratches on an 83-year-old.

Bonnie Jean Depaolo, 58, who lives at the Lady Lake Mobile Home Park, was apparently unhappy that a family member with a questionable history had been invited into the home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Depaolo had been drinking and began yelling to the point it scared a pet dog in the home, prompting it to hide behind an 83-year-old woman in the home. The older woman encouraged Depaolo to calm down. Instead, the Connecticut native reached down to grab the dog from behind the older woman. Depaolo ended up striking the woman and pulling her hair. Depaolo snatched the woman’s phone when she attempted to call 911.

Depaolo eventually went to her room, providing the other woman a chance to call for help. When deputies arrived, they found she had suffered fresh scratches on her arms and hands.

Depaolo was arrested on charges of battery on a person over the age of 65 and depriving use of 911. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $7,000 bond.