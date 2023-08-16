93.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Lady Lake woman gets stuck in sand while trying to out run deputy

By Staff Report
Randell Kathleen Trice
A Lady Lake woman with drugs in her car led law enforcement on a chase.

Randell Kathleen Trice, 29, was at the wheel of a white Infinity sedan at 1:46 p.m. Monday when she ran a stop sign in Umatilla, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She spotted a nearby deputy and accelerated rapidly “in excess of 70 miles per hour,” according to an arrest report. She made several abrupt turns, but her vehicle got stuck in the sand.

The deputy found that the Atlanta, Ga. native was driving on a suspended license. She has two previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

A search of the vehicle turned up 47 grams of methamphetamine, glass pipes, a green bud that tested positive for marijuana, wrapping papers and other drug paraphernalia.

Trice, who was arrested with methamphetamine in 2017 in Lady Lake after visiting a suspected drug house, was arrested on felony charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance. She was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of  possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

