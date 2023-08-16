Maureen June Schlesier

Maureen June Livesay Schlesier, “Renie”, of The Villages, Florida, a beloved figure in the hearts of all who knew her, has passed away at the age of 74, leaving behind a legacy of joy, love, and warmth. Born on March 5, 1949, Renie was a shining example of a life well-lived, marked by her captivating smile, infectious laughter, vivacious spirit, and heart full of love.

Renie’s heart belonged to Richard Dietz, her beloved partner of 30 years. Renie’s adoration extended to her children, Andrew (Tina) Peugh and Holly (Jeff) Zircher, who were the center of her world. Her heart expanded even further with the arrival of her grandchildren, Drew, Jacob, James, Samantha, Ian, and Quinn. Renie was born in Peoria, Illinois to Thomas and Dorothy Davis Livesay of Chillicothe, Illinois. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother Thomas (Judy) Livesay. Renie is survived by her children and grandchildren, her brother James (Linda) Crawley, and her sister Katie (Jack) Moberg.

Renie’s career as a hair stylist spanned 4 decades and two states which included hundreds of clients and numerous industry awards that showcased her mastery of the art. Renie turned each appointment into a delightful experience, making her clients feel like cherished friends. Renie’s consistently good nature, infectious laugh, and wonderful personality left a trail of smiles wherever she went. Her legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched, the friendships she nurtured, and the memories she created. Renie’s passing leaves a void that can never truly be filled, but her spirit will forever live on in the laughter of her children and grandchildren, the memories shared among friends and family, and the lessons she imparted to all fortunate enough to cross her path.

Renie’s family is holding a private celebration of life in The Villages, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Renie’s honor can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, FL.