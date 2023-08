To the Editor:

I use the Lady Lake pet area daily and have witnessed and talked with people on golf carts and bicycles who regularly use pools and pickleball courts from across Rolling Acres Road. One couple admitted to getting passes from friends in The Villages.

I talked with another group coming across the road and asked them how they get back when gates are closed and they replied, “Just go down to the wood shop!”

Hugh Campbell

Village of La Reynalda