Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Those who sold the out-of-compliance homes should pay the price

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been reading about Villagers who are facing fines and expensive replacements of sod because the stones are against The Villages’ regulations. From what I’ve read no agents warned prospective buyers of the out-of-compliance issue when I am positive (if they have any ethics at all) they knew and sold the homes without revealing the issue.
Guess what? Guess who benefits when homes are out of compliance? I would think that the people fining them and the agent all work for The Villages (maybe board members receive no compensation, I don’t know).
What I do know is that the agents that misrepresented the stones, one recent letter said that their agent used the stone as a selling point, that is downright unethical and the fines these people are having to pay or those who went through the cost of replacing stone with sod should send these bills to the agents. Maybe they wouldn’t misrepresent things if there is a penalty for lying. If they refuse, maybe hire a lawyer to sue them. I’m totally against litigation that is unnecessary but when no one uses common sense sometimes it’s necessary.

Shari Spaeth
Ocala

 

