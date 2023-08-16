Villager arrested after unwelcome return to popular nightspot

A Villager was arrested after an unwelcome return to a popular nightspot.

Mark James Masi, 66, of the Village of Hemingway, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Tuesday after making an appearance at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Connecticut native had been banned on Aug. 3 from City Fire.

A deputy found Masi leaning against the railing at the outside bar of the restaurant. Masi said he “was at the restaurant speaking to some of his friends that were having dinner.” He tried to claim that he was not trespassing, but admitted he was “near the structure of the restaurant.”

Masi was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.