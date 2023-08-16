75.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 17, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after unwelcome return to popular nightspot

By Staff Report
Mark James Masi
Mark James Masi

A Villager was arrested after an unwelcome return to a popular nightspot.

Mark James Masi, 66, of the Village of Hemingway, was arrested at about 9 p.m. Tuesday after making an appearance at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Connecticut native had been banned on Aug. 3 from City Fire.

A deputy found Masi leaning against the railing at the outside bar of the restaurant. Masi said he “was at the restaurant speaking to some of his friends that were having dinner.” He tried to claim that he was not trespassing, but admitted he was “near the structure of the restaurant.”

Masi was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders bragging about slipping into The Villages

A Village of La Reynalda resident says that outsiders have bragged about the methods they use to slip into The Villages to use the amenities.

We should have to use Villages IDs to open pool gates

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for cracking down on violators at the swimming pools.

Those who sold the out-of-compliance homes should pay the price

A reader from Ocala contends the real estate agents who facilitated the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages should be ones who pay the price. Read her Letter to the Editor.

All of Maui needs help desperately

A Villager with deep ties to Hawaii has information on what you can do to help those who remain so desperate on Maui.

Problems with checking IDs at the pool

A visitor in the Village of Mallory Square offers his thoughts on the pool ID controversy.

Photos