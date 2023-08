To the Editor:

A potential solution, although will not 100 percent fix the issue of non-residents utilizing the pools, is to require your gate key or Villages ID to unlock the gates to the pools. This would require the expense to install the electronic devices but would save time and resources of staff from going around and asking to see your resident ID. Residents will appreciate not having to get out of the pool to show their ID, too.

Tracee Meldrum

Village of Bonita