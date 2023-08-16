93.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
type here...

Wildwood man charged with attacking jail staff during book process

By Staff Report
Robert Andrew Spangler
Robert Andrew Spangler

A Wildwood man has been charged with attacking jail staff during the booking process at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Robert Andrew Spangler, 33, had been arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911 and was being booked Tuesday afternoon at the jail at Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was being fingerprinted when he became belligerent and would not follow directions.

Spangler, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, raised his hand and the detention officer tried to redirect it to the fingerprinting process. Spangler continued to resist. The officer attempted to take Spangler to the ground, but he resisted and kicked the officer in the chest with his left foot. The incident was captured on video.

He is facing a felony charge of battery on law enforcement in addition to charges of battery and depriving use of 911. He was being held at the jail on $10,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders bragging about slipping into The Villages

A Village of La Reynalda resident says that outsiders have bragged about the methods they use to slip into The Villages to use the amenities.

We should have to use Villages IDs to open pool gates

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for cracking down on violators at the swimming pools.

Those who sold the out-of-compliance homes should pay the price

A reader from Ocala contends the real estate agents who facilitated the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages should be ones who pay the price. Read her Letter to the Editor.

All of Maui needs help desperately

A Villager with deep ties to Hawaii has information on what you can do to help those who remain so desperate on Maui.

Problems with checking IDs at the pool

A visitor in the Village of Mallory Square offers his thoughts on the pool ID controversy.

Photos