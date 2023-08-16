Wildwood man charged with attacking jail staff during book process

A Wildwood man has been charged with attacking jail staff during the booking process at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Robert Andrew Spangler, 33, had been arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911 and was being booked Tuesday afternoon at the jail at Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was being fingerprinted when he became belligerent and would not follow directions.

Spangler, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, raised his hand and the detention officer tried to redirect it to the fingerprinting process. Spangler continued to resist. The officer attempted to take Spangler to the ground, but he resisted and kicked the officer in the chest with his left foot. The incident was captured on video.

He is facing a felony charge of battery on law enforcement in addition to charges of battery and depriving use of 911. He was being held at the jail on $10,000 bond.