No Fishing signs going up at pond attracting unwanted visitors in The Villages

Community Development District 7 will post “No Fishing” signs at a pond which has been attracting unwanted visitors.

Last month, residents of the Allandale Villas spoke out about their concerns about the pond is located off County Road 466A and on the 8th hole of the Truman Executive Golf Course, near Sumter Senior Living.

Since last month’s meeting, a little research has been conducted and it was confirmed that the pond is owned by CDD 7 and it already has been designated as non-fishing pond.

The board at a meeting Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center agreed to put up “No Fishing” signs at the pond to make it clear that fishing is not allowed.

In the meantime, residents are being encouraged to contact law enforcement to report unwanted fishermen at the pond.