Thursday, August 17, 2023
CDD 7 to stay with independent counsel after rebuffed by previous attorney

By Meta Minton
Michael Eckert
Michael Eckert

Community Development District 7’s long-and-winding legal road has taken another twist.

CDD 7 supervisors have been criticized by residents over their costly decision to hire a Tallahassee firm for representation, Hopping Green and Sams. The budget line item for legal expenses ballooned by more than 500 percent when CDD 7 hired Hopping Green & Sams. There was a shakeup within the firm and CDD 7 landed with attorney Michael Eckert and Kutak Rock LLP, an offshoot of Hopping Green & Sams.

Residents were unhappy with the legal bills and CDD 7 worked with Eckert to reduce costs, particularly travel. Eckert now attends most meetings via speaker phone.

Mark Brionez

Recently, CDD 7 wanted to explore bringing back the Brionez & Brionez law firm, which represents other community development districts in The Villages. CDD 7 supervisors fired the firm back in 2020 over a conflict of interest issue and a disputed $10,000 bill.

Attorney Mark Brionez earlier this month sent a letter indicating a lack of interest in a reunion with CDD 7.

“Obviously he’s not open for discussion any more,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

CDD 7 supervisors have agreed to stick with Eckert and Kutak Rock LLP.

