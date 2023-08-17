Deed compliance debacle prompts officials to invite Jennifer Parr to meeting

A deed compliance debacle has prompted officials to invite The Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr to a future meeting.

Paul Hellebuyck of the Village of Hemingway has been caught up in a long-running deed compliance case. He claims he unknowingly bought his home at 2577 Dunbar Ave. with landscaping that was not in compliance.

He invested another $26,000 in the landscaping, but failed to get approval from the Architectural Review Committee. He claims he had to spend another $10,000 to bring the property back into compliance.

“The property was not in compliance when I bought it. I made it look better,” Hellebuyck said.

He was before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on Thursday morning asking for forgiveness of $2,600 in fines imposed at the time his property was not in compliance.

Supervisors had sympathy for Hellebuyck because he had no idea he had been sold a house that was not in compliance. He asked for “mercy” from the board.

“I have a big problem that the house was bought out of compliance and the listing agent did not disclose that it was out of compliance,” said Supervisor Steve Lapp.

He made a motion to reduce Hellebuyck’s fine to $1,450. It passed on a 3-1 vote. Supervisor Ed Coleman voted against it, apparently opposed to the notion of forgiving any portion of the fine. Supervisor Judi-ann Rutherford was absent from the meeting.

The issue prompted Lapp to call for the invitation of the Parr-led Properties of The Villages to appear before the board to discuss the problem of out-of-compliance houses being sold in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I want The Villages sales department to let us know what the solution can be,” Lapp said. “Miss Parr can choose to accept or decline our invitation.”

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti agreed that the topic deserves to be on the agenda.

“We have to address it. How? I don’t know. But it’s a problem,” Vicenti said.

He indicated that the issue will be placed on the board’s agenda for October.

In July, a Districtwide meeting was held at Savannah Center and officials agreed that the sale of out-of-compliance homes is the biggest problem in The Villages.