Driver transported from scene of crash in The Villages

A driver was transported Thursday morning from the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The accident occurred at 10:21 a.m. when the man driving a white Nissan sport utility vehicle crashed into the median on Buena Vista Boulevard near the recreation center, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The impact was powerful enough to prompt the deployment of the vehicle’s air bag system. It also damaged landscaping and irrigation equipment in the median.

The man was transported by ambulance from the scene of the crash.

The investigation has been turned over the Florida Highway Patrol.

Community Watch was also at the scene to assist with traffic control.