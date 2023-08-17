82.9 F
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Driver transported from scene of crash in The Villages

By Staff Report

A driver was transported Thursday morning from the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The accident occurred at 10:21 a.m. when the man driving a white Nissan sport utility vehicle crashed into the median on Buena Vista Boulevard near the recreation center, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The impact was powerful enough to prompt the deployment of the vehicle’s air bag system. It also damaged landscaping and irrigation equipment in the median.

A man driving this SUV was transported from the scene of a crash Thursday morning near Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The man was transported by ambulance from the scene of the crash.

The investigation has been turned over the Florida Highway Patrol.

Community Watch was also at the scene to assist with traffic control.

