Thursday, August 17, 2023
By Staff Report
Sara Collins, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away on August 13, 2023 in UF Leesburg Hospital. Visitation will be at 10:30 am Tuesday August 22nd, 2023 at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home.

Sara (Sally) was born in Norwood, MA on March 6th, 1936. Her parents were Dr. Dennis Collins and Cecilia Collins. Sara is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary, Anne and Susan and her brothers Mark and Dr. Dennis Collins. Sara is also survived by her 13 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 22nd, 2023 at 11am at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park 1515 NE 3rd Street Ocala, FL 34470. Arrangements by Hiers Baxley Life Event Center 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Fl 32162.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Sumter County Animal Service-7475 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785.

